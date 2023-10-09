Tech Centrale sets lofty goals in maiden PBA 3x3 campaign

The MCFASolver Tech Centrale team. Handout.

MANILA -- MCFASolver Tech Centrale is setting a lofty goal in its initial foray in the upcoming PBA 3x3 Season 3 Second Conference next week.

Head coach Anton Altamirano made it clear that they are gunning for the top spot in the halfcourt edition of the game.

"Definitely, that's the goal. We're not doing this to place second so we want to contend and win a championship," he said during the team's media launch on Monday.

Trotting out an intact roster led by TH Tumalip, Ael Banal, Yutien Andrada, and Louie Vigil, MCFASolver Tech Centrale is also adding Fil-Canadian big man Brandon Ramirez and veteran gunner Nico Salva in its fold.

Co-team owner Ma. Cristina F. Antonio is also upbeat on the team's chances even though they're coming in as the new kids on the block in the 11-team field.

Her morale stems from MCFASolver Tech Centrale's strong performance in the 2023 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Cebu Masters, where they advanced to the main draw and finished 10th among 14 teams.

"Buong tapang po kaming susubok sa larangan ng palakasan sa PBA 3x3 at confident po kami na makaka-compete ang aming team," she said.

The Lubao-based electronics and appliance company, which is celebrating its sixth anniversary, is committed to play for two PBA 3x3 conferences starting in Leg 1 of the Second Conference which opens this Monday at Ayala Malls Circuit in Makati.