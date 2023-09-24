Jimmer Fredette and the triumphant Miami team. Handout/Chooks 3x3.

Jimmer Fredette lived up to the hype in leading Miami to its first FIBA 3x3 World Tour Masters title in four years.

Fredette nailed back-to-back two-pointers, including the game-winning deuce, as Miami claimed a thrilling 22-19 victory over Vienna on Sunday night in the final of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Cebu Masters at the SM Seaside City Cebu.

The former NBA player eventually earned tournament MVP honors. He finished with nine points and four rebounds in the final game, while Canyon Barry added eight points and four rebounds.

Kareem Maddox and Dylan Travis combined for Miami, which turned back Puerto Rico’s San Juan 21-17 in the quarterfinals before stunning world No. 1 Ub Huishan NE 21-13 in the Final Four.

The US quartet bagged the top cash prize of $40,000.

En route to the Finals, Vienna outplayed Wuxi of China, 21-17, in the last eight before nipping the Netherlands’ Amsterdam HiPRO on a buzzer-beating floater by Quincy Diggs in the semis.

Meanwhile, Manila Chooks! wrapped up its stint in the quarterfinal where they lost to Ub Huishan NE, 21-14.

In the slam dunk contest, multiple-time world champion Rafal “Lipek” Lipinski of Poland beat the Philippines’ David “Air” Carlos for $4,000, while Ulaanbaatar MMC Energy’s Steve Sir edged Manila Chooks' Mac Tallo, 14-13, to reign in the two-point shootout.

