POC formalizes request for Pacquiao's Olympic bid

Pacquiao in Paris Olympics will be good for boxing, says Tolentino



MANILA -- The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) has already made a formal request to allow Filipino boxing star Manny Pacquiao to compete as an amateur in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

POC president Abaraham "Bambol" Tolentino said they have already written a letter of request to the International Olympic Committee to process Pacquiao's eligibility via the "universality rule."

"Sumulat na kami sa IOC bago pumunta dito (sa Pilipinas). Request and appeal na iyon na i-consider siya sa universality route," said Tolentino during a dinner presenting the Asian Games medalists to the Philippine media on Sunday night.

The IOC have made available nine universality slots (five for women and four for men) to eligible national Olympic committees.

Tolentino said that among the arguments he raised to back Pacquiao's eligibility is the boxing icon's star power which will be useful to promote boxing in general.

"'Yung boxing accolades niya will be a shot in the arm for boxing. Siguradong magiging blockbuster 'yun," said the POC executive.

They prefer Pacquiao to go through the universality route since he is no longer eligible for the 19-40 year old age limit in Olympic qualifiers.

The eight-division former world champion is currently 44 years old, pushing to 45 this December.

For his part, Marcus Manalo, Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines secretary general, hope that the age limit will be waived in the case of Pacquiao.

Manalo said the limit was put in place to protect the boxer.

"Baka pwedeng i-challenge ang age limit," he said. "Kasi itong 44-year-old na ito eh much more conditioned sa mga 30-year-old na nagcocompete."

Manalo said just having someone like Pacquiao in their lineup will definitely boost the confidence of the national boxing team.

"If it gets approved that would be extremely beneficial for us. Presence palang ni Sen. Pacquiao wil be a big boost to the team, bukod pa yan sa medal chances," he said.

"It will be good for the sport, I hope the IOC considers that that you have an 8-division world champion who still wants to compete at the Olympics."

He, however, admitted the IOC will have the final say on the matter.

"We're hopeful, but we have to manage expectations."

In September, Pacquiao reiterated his desire to compete in the Olympic Games, stressing that it has been a dream of his since his teenage days.

Pacquiao currently weighs 66 kgs and has to choose between 63.50 kgs or 71 kgs that are on the Paris boxing program.

Professional boxers are allowed to compete in the Olympics. In the Tokyo Games in 2021, 43 of the 186 competitors were professionals, including middleweight bronze medalist Eumir Felix Marcial, who beat fellow professional, Armenia’s Arman Darchinyan, in the quarterfinals.



