Boxing: Pacquiao to face Muay Thai legend Buakaw

Manny Pacquiao with Buakaw Banchamek. From Manny Pacquiao's Facebook page

Manny Pacquiao is set to return to the boxing ring.

The former eight-division champion is facing a fellow legend in Muay Thai fighter Buakaw Banchamek in an exhibition match sometime in 2024.

Pacquiao visited Thailand on Friday to join the formal announcement together with Buakaw.

The exhibition bout will be fought under international boxing rules.

"We are privileged to have Manny 'Pacman' Pacquiao and Buakaw Banchamek for this momentous event. It is an opportunity of a lifetime that you won't want to miss," said Vinji Lertratanachai, CEO of Fresh Air Festival, Co, which arranged the event.

The last time Pacquiao fought was when he outclassed Korean DK Yoo in an exhibition last December.

From Manny Pacquiao's Facebook page

He was also supposed to fight French boxer Jaber Zayani in an exhibition in February, but it fell through. There were also rumors that he would take on British welterweight Conor Benn, but the exhibition also did not materialize.

The Buakaw fight looked more realistic, as both of them are legends in their respective sport.

The Thai is a former two-time Omnoi Stadium champion, Lumpinee Stadium Toyota Marathon champion, former No. 1-ranked fighter in Lumpinee Stadium, Thailand Featherweight champion, two-time K-1 World MAX champion, and 2011 and 2012 Thai Fight Tournament champion.

They only have a four-year gap, with Pacquiao being 44 and Buakaw being 41.