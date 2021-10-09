Some of the biggest Filipino mixed martial arts fighters feel good about the possibility of competing in a different sport altogether, particularly in ONE Super Series, which promotes the striking arts of Muay Thai and kickboxing.

Former ONE flyweight champion Geje Eustaquio and strawweight rising star Lito Adiwang are both confident that if Filipinos were to focus on those sports, it won’t be long until the country produces a kickboxing or Muay Thai star of their own.

"Muay Thai is still martial arts, so for me it's just a matter of learning the specific rules and I'm fine with it," Eustaquio said.

"Filipinos are great at Muay Thai, too. I have seen great Igorot warriors who excelled in Muay Thai internationally, and we even have world champions in Muay Thai from the mountains. There is nothing Filipinos can’t do."

Adiwang echoed the same sentiments, as he himself is confident of his ability to transition to Muay Thai if he puts his mind to it.

He’s so confident in his skills that he’s been calling out reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang “The Iron Man” Jitmuangnon for a potential superfight in ONE Super Series.

"I 100 percent believe that Filipinos can also flourish in Muay Thai because our athletes here have the heart, they have the mentality and skills, and they just need the opportunity and a good training camp,” Adiwang said.

“If they are given that, then I believe you will see Filipino Muay Thai athletes grow soon.”

Adiwang also believes that Filipinos who have trained in wushu will have an easier time adjusting to the sport.

"For me, it's not that big of an adjustment for us to transition to Muay Thai because it's almost the same in wushu, where we punch and we kick,” he continued. “So, for us to thrive [in Muay Thai], we just need to develop more of our knee and elbow strikes."

Like Adiwang, Eustaquio also sees himself competing in the same sport, but not until he’s done with his goal in MMA.

"I’m open to it, but of course I will do that after I get my [ONE flyweight world title] back," Eustaquio said.

