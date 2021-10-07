Filipinos will once again be well represented in the upcoming ONE: Nextgen trilogy series, which kicks off on October 29 from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Lito “Thunder Kid” Adiwang is in for a quick return after his victorious conquest of “Wolf of the Grasslands” Hexigetu at ONE: Revolution.

The two high-level strawweights were set for an earlier collision course at “ONE on TNT II” last April, but Adiwang had to pull out after contracting COVID-19.

Adiwang will banner ONE: Nextgen III, where he finally will take on the highly touted Jarred “The Monkey God” Brooks in the main event of the taped card that airs in November .

Jeremy Miado is also set to make his return to the cage as he takes on Miao Li Tao, in a rematch of their clash back in 2019 where the Filipino won via flying knee in the first round.

Aside from his win over Miao, he also holds a first-round KO win over Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke and a second-round TKO win over Xuewen Peng.

Miado is also coming in refreshed and motivated after moving to Marrok Force in Thailand last year, which also houses the likes of MMA siblings Denice Zamboanga and Drex Zamboanga.

Given the success of the Zamboangas with Marrok Force, a lot is expected from Miado this time around.

Adiwang, meanwhile, said he will now have a much more solid preparation for Brooks.

“Last time I had a short preparation for him, so we just focused on his strengths and weaknesses and I looked at the things where I can dominate him,” Adiwang said.

“I think his game plan was to take me down and try to control me on the ground and get that submission, so the plan was to try and surprise him with a submission of my own on the ground.”

RELATED VIDEO