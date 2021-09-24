MMA: Adiwang scores unanimous decision vs Hexigetu

Lito "Thunder Kid" Adiwang proved he has fully recovered from COVID-19 with an easy unanimous decision against "Wolf of the Grasslands" Hexigetu in "ONE: Revolution" at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday.

Looking for an early finish, Adiwang battered the Mongolian with powerful kicks, including a couple of flying knees in the first round.

Hexigetu managed to survive the attack but Adiwang's superior takedown defense prevented the Mongolian from taking the fight to the ground.

Hexigetu was also penalized with yellow cards for accidentally landing low blows.

This played in favor of the Team Lakay stalwart who walked away with his 13th MMA win.

Hexigetu fell to 9-5.

It was Adiwang's first bout since contracting COVID-19 several months ago.

He was supposed to face Jared Brooks in April but was forced to pull out after he tested positive for the virus together with ONE strawweight champion Josua Pacio.

Meanwhile, Filipino Roel Rosauro lost to James Yang of the US in the preliminaries.

The Pinoy Muay Thai fighter was stopped via technical knockout in the second round of their featherweight bout.

