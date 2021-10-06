Adiwang on Pacio fight: 'We'll cross that bridge once we're there'

Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang and Joshua Pacio. Handout photos.

MANILA, Philippines -- Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang is rising up the ranks in ONE Championship's strawweight division, but he insists that he is not thinking of a title opportunity just yet.

This, as his stablemate Joshua Pacio currently holds the ONE strawweight championship.

"We'll cross the bridge once we're there," Adiwang said recently, when asked about a potential championship showdown between him and Pacio.

Both Adiwang and Pacio were triumphant at ONE: Revolution, with Adiwang defeating China's Hexigetu via unanimous decision, while Pacio successfully defended his title with a spectacular stoppage of Japanese rival Yosuke Saruta.

Adiwang was delighted for Pacio, who remains the only Filipino fighter to currently hold a title in the promotion.

"I respect my team and I'll look on Joshua as my younger brother. If it's his time, it's his time. I don't want to crash anything there," he explained.

Rather than target a fight against Pacio, Adiwang will be happy to "screen" potential challengers for his teammate.

The "Thunder Kid" said he wants a fight against whoever will be the No. 1 contender in the division, and afterward, face off against Hiroba Minowa in a rematch of their controversial fight in November.

"The case now is, I want to beat the No. 1 contender, then, okay, there's no way that you (Minowa ) can run away," said Adiwang. "If I beat the No. 1, then I can ask for a rematch."

"Now, he's got a reason, that I'm not in the Top 5 (of the division). He's trying to avoid that match, but I'll make way. I'll make a way to get that rematch," the Filipino fighter vowed.

For Adiwang, this scenario will be beneficial for both him and Pacio.

"I'm trying to screen out who is the next top challenger for him. If they get past me, then at least we help each other because we see the strength and the weaknesses of whoever gets past me," he said.

ONE Championship has yet to update its athlete rankings, with Saruta still installed as the No. 1 contender in the strawweight division. Just behind him is Yoshitaka Naito, whom Pacio has already tabbed as a potential contender as well.

Minowa is currently ranked fourth in the division.

