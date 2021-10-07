Photo from Asian Volleyball Confederation

Despite finishing bottom of the standings, Philippine National Volleyball Federation president Ramon Suzara said he is optimistic about the future of the women’s national team after the 2021 Asian Women’s Volleyball Club Championships in Thailand.

Suzara said the national pool could be developed into a competitive lineup that will go head to head against Asian powerhouses.

“Well done for the national team program that’s still in its infant stage. In time, these ladies will blossom into one solid team that could stand heads and shoulders with the best in Asia,” he said.

Choco Mucho finished sixth in the 7-team tournament, beating only the other Philippines team, Rebisco, which went winless.

For Choco Mucho coach Arthur “Odjie” Mamon, the team slowly improved as the tilt progressed.

“Although we have been really erratic and started on the wrong foot, we can see the improvement each day we play,” Mamon said.

Outside hitter Kalei Mau added: “I think the future of the Philippine volleyball program is going to be very bright as long as we continue to bring up each other and build on the program. The younger girls showed really, really great performances and if we just keep on building up on a core, I think we can get better.”

With veterans Aby Maraño and Dindin Santiago-Manabat serving as their leaders, Rebisco showed signs of promise, even snatching a set from eventual semifinalist Saipa.

However, they could not grab a win in the group phase, bowing to Choco Mucho in the classification round.

Rebisco players relished the chance to see action at a top-level environment.

"We got to play with our veteran ates," Faith Nisperos said.

"It was really a very good experience for us younger girls, and we have learned a lot. This experience has been a very good step for us, especially us college students."

