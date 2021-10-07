Home  >  Sports

Choco Mucho bows to Zhetysu, finishes 6th in Asian club tilt

Camille B. Naredo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 07 2021 03:15 PM

Choco Mucho settled for a sixth place finish in the 2021 Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship after losing in straight sets to Kazakhstan club Zhetysu on Thursday afternoon at the Terminal 21 competition hall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

Zhetysu averted a meltdown in the third set to complete a 25-14, 25-11, 25-23 victory, sealing fifth place in the competition. 

The Filipinas finished the tournament with a 1-4 win-loss record; their lone win came against fellow Filipino side Team Rebisco on Wednesday.

This story will be updated.

