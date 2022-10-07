Kai Sotto scoreless in 36ers' huge loss to OKC Thunder

Photo courtesy of the Adelaide 36ers/File

Filipino slotman Kai Sotto missed all his attempts against the Oklahoma City Thunder, who crushed his team Adelaide 36ers by 33 points, 131-98, at the Paycom Center Friday.

Sotto tried thrice for a basket to no avail. However, he tallied four rebounds in a short stint against the Thunder in the NBA preseason game.

Oklahoma leaned on Tre Mann, who scattered 26 points, while Lindy Waters III added 23 points.

Meanwhile, Craig Randall II led Adelaide with 27 points and eight dimes, while Robert Franks contributed with 20 markers.

Thunder stepped on the gas pedal in the opening quarter before widening the gap further after the first half, 73-43.

Sotto was limited to over eight minutes of playing time, far from his 18-minute show in their game against the Phoenix Suns.

He finished with 11 points in that match, coming off the bench to make three of his six field goals while also grabbing two rebounds. He also had two steals and an assist in the win.

