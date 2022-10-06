MANILA -- Talk 'N Text coach Chot Reyes has been meted a P50,000 fine for his heated confrontation with PBA game officials while questioning a call on Calvin Oftana during their game against Magnolia on Wednesday.

"The Office of Commissioner will fine Coach Chot for 50K for crossing the court to confront the game officials and the technical table, as well as incessantly shouting invectives/shouting profanities at game officials while exiting the Smart Araneta Coliseum’s South Gate," the league said in a statement released Thursday.

TNT team manager Jojo Lastimosa was also penalized for almost the same infraction. For that, he was fined P20,000.

The PBA cited a PBA memo dated October 22, 2007, which states that "no member of any team may approach the Commissioner’s Row (now the Technical Group Table) or talk to the Supervisor of Officials (unless otherwise requested) before, during or after a game in full public view.”

Reyes charged at the technical committee to complain following his team's narrow 94-92 defeat to Magnolia.

He argued that Oftana did not commit a foul on Magnolia's Paul Lee during the closing moments of the game. The foul proved costly as Lee sank two free throws that led to the Hotshot's win.

