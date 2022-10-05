PBA: Magnolia pulls off escape act vs TNT

Magnolia overcame a double-digit deficit to squeak past Talk 'N Text, 94-92, in the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Calvin Abueva had his best game this conference with 25 points, nine rebounds, and two steals, but it was Paul Lee who sank the pressure packed free throws to assure the Hotshots' win.

It was Magnolia's third straight victory.

This ruined Cameron Oliver's 43-point effort for the Texters.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.

