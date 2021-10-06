Monsour del Rosario to run for senator under Lacson-Sotto

MANILA -- Former taekwondo champion Monsour del Rosario has filed his certificate of candidacy to run as senator in the upcoming May 2022 elections.

The former Olympian is running under the Panfilo Lacson-Tito Sotto ticket.

"I think I can contribute a lot with my experiences in life, being a national taekwondo athlete fighting for our country, later on being a leader for many Philippine national teams in different international competitions, plus my nine years in public office," del Rosario said in a speech after filing his COC at the Commission on Election's filing venue at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza in Pasay City.

Del Rosario is an 8-time national lightweight champion, a 2-time gold medalist in the Southeast Asian Games and a bronze medalist in the 1984 World Championships and the 1986 Asian Games in Seoul.

He also reached the quarterfinal round of the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games.

Del Rosario later became an actor, appearing in several local action films before joining politics.

He later became a councilor in Makati City, before being elected as a congressman for the 1st District of Makati City.

"Sa totoo lang po dapat ang tatakbuhin ko ay congressman ulit," said Del Rosario.

"Pero dahil sa mga kaibigan na nakausap at sa mga leaders ng ating bansa na nakausap ko, marami po sa kanilang naniniwala na mayroon din daw akong 'KKK' para makatulong sa ating bansa 'pag nakapasok tayo sa senado: kakayahan, katapatan at katapangan."

