UAAP: NU Bulldogs describe win vs FEU a ‘bad game’

Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – Despite running away with victory, the National University (NU) Bulldogs downplayed their performance against Far Eastern University (FEU), even calling it a bad game.

NU head coach Jeff Napa was far from satisfied with his players despite holding a 2-0 record in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament after nipping the Tamaraws, 71-65, last Wednesday.

Napa lamented his squad's poor performance at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“We're lucky enough to get this win because we played a really bad game for us. FEU is a dangerous team eh. 'Yun naman lagi ang sinasabi ko sa kanila a few days ago. Luckily for us, we got that win nga. Although we got that win, we really played bad talaga. So 'yun ang i-emphasize ko coming to that practice tomorrow,” Napa told reporters.

Even Kean Baclaan, who tallied 15 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists in the match, admitted that the Bulldogs struggled inside the court.

Baclaan also noted that the poor shooting of FEU allowed them to hold onto the victory and remain flawless in the tournament.

“Kung na-shoot mga tira nila, siguro talo kami. Lucky lang kami, hindi nagshu-shoot ang mga tira nila. Nakalamang kami at nanalo kami pero para sa amin, bad game talaga ito pero lesson learned ito. Siguro, mas paghahandaan ang game namin sa Saturday kasi UP ang kalaban,” he said.

Napa is hoping to see feisty Bulldogs next Saturday when they face powerhouse University of the Philippines (UP).

However, he assured that his team is ready for the Fighting Maroons and will definitely challenge the opponent.

“We have to perform our best against UP. That's why 'yun ang ine-emphasize ko sa kanila. Hindi kami puwedeng maging slow. We have to be consistent on what we're doing,” Napa said.

NU surprised many basketball fans when they upset the defending champion Ateneo de Manila University to open the season.