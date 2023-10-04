UAAP: Baclaan paces NU to nip FEU for win no. 2

Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – (UPDATED) Kean Baclaan tallied double-double digits to steer the National University (NU) Bulldogs to its second straight win in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament Wednesday.

Baclaan registered 15 points, 11 boards, and seven dimes to carry the Bulldogs past the gritty Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws, 71-65, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

He also got support from Mike Malonzo, Nash Enriquez, and Omar John who all combined for 28 points for NU, which improved its record to 2-0, joining the University of the Philippines on top of the standings.

“We're lucky enough to get this win because we played a really bad game for us. FEU is a dangerous team eh. 'Yun naman lagi ang sinasabi ko sa kanila a few days ago. Luckily for us, we got that win nga. Although we got that win, we really played bad talaga. So, 'yun ang i-emphasize ko coming to that practice tomorrow,” head coach Jeff Napa said.

Xyrus Torres found his rhythm in the long range, knocking down a triple at the 3:55 mark in the third to trim FEU’s deficit to two, 47-49.

But NU answered back to keep their advantage as Mark Parks drained a trey for a 54-57 breather. Jake Figueroa completed a three-point play in the ensuing plays to maintain Bulldogs’ separation, 57-49.

The Tamaraws kept knocking on NU’s door in the payoff quarter as Torres sank another three-pointer, 56-61.

Patrick Yu would extend the game with a basket at 4:45 mark, 64-57, but FEU trimmed its deficit anew as Torres fired a triple, 62-66.

That was their last hurrah though as Baclaan drained a crucial stepback jumper, 69-62, that appeared to be the last needed nail on the coffin.

Cholo Anonuevo led FEU with 16 points and eight rebounds while Gonzales had 15 markers.