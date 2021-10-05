James Yap on Tuesday filed his certificate of candidacy. Photo grabbed from Mayor Francis Zamora's Facebook Livestream.

MANILA, Philippines -- PBA superstar James Yap on Tuesday officially filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for the position of councilor in the first district of San Juan.

The Rain or Shine guard is running under the ticket of incumbent Mayor Francis Zamora, who is seeking re-election, as well as Vice Mayor Warren Villa.

He is not the only basketball player on Zamora's ticket as former pro Paul Artadi is also running for councilor in the first district, while Don Allado is seeking a seat in the second district.

This marks Yap's entry in politics, with Zamora last week assuring that the former PBA Most Valuable Player has "enthusiasm to serve."

"A lot of people idolize him, especially the youth. He came from humble beginnings. He himself is a success story," Zamora said of Yap.

"'Yung ganoong life story is a source of inspiration. That I feel is his biggest strength. He can be a big influence in our anti-drug programs and advocacies for the younger generation," he added.

Yap's filing came just days after the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters bowed out of the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup, losing to Magnolia in the quarterfinals. The veteran guard averaged 7.9 points in seven games in the conference.