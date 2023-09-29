Boxing: Marcial prevails vs Vietnamese in Asiad

Felix Eumir Marcial celebrates after winning against Manh Cuong Nguyen. PSC

Filipino boxer Eumir Marcial made his way to the quarterfinals of the men's boxing competition by beating his Vietnamese counterpart in the 19th Asian Games at the Hangzhou gymnasium in China on Friday.

The Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist repeated against perennial opponent Manh Cuong Nguyen, shutting out the Vietnamese, 5-0, in the men's 80kg division.

Nguyen is the same opponent he beat in the men's 75kg finals in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in the Philippines.

With the win, Marcial stepped closer to the medal rounds of the boxing competition.

He earlier beat Mongolia's Dalai Ganzorig in a unanimous decision win in his first foray in the higher weight class.

All judges scored the bout for Marcial.

Meanwhile, Filipino heavyweight John Marvin got clipped with a right hand en route to a stoppage loss to South Korea’s Jeong Jae-min in the quarterfinal round of the 92kg class.

The Filipino-British was slugging it out with Jeong when the latter connected a big right hand that dropped the Filipino in the first round.

Marvin, a silver medalist in the Asian Amateur Boxing Championships, was able to stand but the referee waived it off.

He earlier trounced Nepal’s Rabin via referee stoppage in their round of 16 bout.