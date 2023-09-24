Eumir Marcial (R) in action against Mongolia’s Dalai Gazorig in the men's 80kg weight class in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, September 24, 2023. PSC-POC Media Pool.

Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Eumir Marcial produced a classy display to advance to the round-of-16 of the men's 80kg division in the 19th Asian Games, Sunday at Hangzhou gymnasium.

Marcial overpowered Mongolia's Dalai Ganzorig en route to a unanimous decision win in his first foray in the higher weight class. All judges scored the bout for Marcial who took the 5-0 win.

But it was Mark Ashley Fajardo who stole the show for the Philippine boxing team as he made a smashing debut in the men's 63.5kg division earlier in the day.

Fajardo scored a first round knockout of Bhutan's Dorji Wangdi, delivering a combination that dropped his foe to the canvas. The Bhutan fighter tried to beat the mandatory eight count, but stood on wobbly legs, prompting the referee to stop the bout at the 2:21 mark.

It was a quick end to what was only the second international experience for Fajardo.

"Nagulat ako. Hindi ko inasahan na ganun ang mangyayari," he said.

However, Aira Villegas made an early exit in the women's 50kg class, losing via split decision to Mongolia’s Yesugen Oyuntsetseg, 3-1.

Also bowing out of contention is Olympian Irish Magno, who absorbed a unanimous decision defeat against Nigina Uktamova of Uzbekistan in the women’s 54 kg class.



RELATED VIDEO