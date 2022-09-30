MPL Season 10: Escalera, TNC dim Onic PH's upper bracket hopes

Jomarie "Escalera" Delos Santos during TNC's MPL Season 10 match against Onic PH.

MANILA- With Season 9 best rookie Jomie "Escalera" Delos Santos as the roamer, TNC Pro Team dimmed Onic PH's chances of securing an upper bracket playoffs slot in their MPL Season 10 clash at the ICITE Auditorium in Quezon City.

Onic PH will end their regular season campaign with 22 points, with a three-way tie between Blacklist International and Omega, as their bid for a twice-to-beat incentive in the upper bracket fizzled out.

Bucking a slow start in the first frames of Game 1, TNC eventually gained total control of the map in the 11th minute mark, drawing first blood four minutes later.

Escalera supplied 2 kills, 8 assists and 5 deaths with his Grock, en route the the MVP plum in Game 1. Salman "KingSalman" Macarambon, who assumed Escalera's place the midlane, chalked up 9 assists on top of 2 kills.

Onic leveled the series, before TNC claimed Game 1 after weathering Onic PH's late-game conquests in the rubber match.

This is a non-bearing game for TNC, who were sent out of playoff contention in the previous weekend.

Meanwhile, Bren Esports' win streak climbed to three after sweeping Omega Esports, who are ending their regular season run with a loss.

It was a clean sweep for the rebuilding squad, who are gunning for an upper bracket slot in the playoffs.