Football: PFL still hopes to hold tournament before end of 2021

The Philippines Football League (PFL) remains hopeful it will be able to hold a tournament before the yearend amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We (Clubs and PFL) are doing everything we can to make the League happen this year, despite the realities on the ground,” said PFL Commissioner Coco Torre in a statement Wednesday.

“We owe it to the fans and stakeholders, but at the same time we must ensure the health and safety of our players.”

The league is evaluating the feasibility of staging the PFL season 2021, which they plan to hold at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

Torre is currently discussing with the seven participating clubs the quarantine status of Carmona, Cavite and if the local government unit (LGU) will allow the conduct of contact sports and the feasibility and logistical capabilities of clubs to be under a semi-bubble as mandated by the IATF.

The league is also encouraging clubs to allot enough time to train prior to the kick-off to avoid long-term injuries.

The PFL will have another meeting with the clubs in the first week of October to discuss the league's direction for 2021.