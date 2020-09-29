LOOK: Kevin Alas, wife-broadcaster Selina Dagdag enter PBA bubble together

Not every PBA player had the opportunity to bring his significant other into the league's bubble tournament in Clark.

Lucky for NLEX playmaker Kevin Alas, he married PBA courtside reporter in Selina Dagdag, who will work broadcast duties at games, too.

This means the couple will be allowed to enter the PBA bubble together.

The newlyweds were all smiles in an Instagram photo while carrying their bags for their trip to Clark.

"Bubbling together. @selina_dagdag #blessed," said Alas in the accompanying caption.

This, however, doesn't mean they will be sleeping in the same room at all times.

"Husband and wife duties have to take the backseat as he suits up as an athlete, while I suit up as a sportscaster. 🤍 For those asking, unfortunately we’re assigned separate hotels 😜," said Dagdag in a separate Instagram post.

The two got married last September 8.