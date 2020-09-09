PBA: Kevin Alas, courtside reporter Selina Dagdag marry in ‘no frills’ ceremony

NLEX star guard Kevin Alas married courtside reporter Selina Dagdag in the "simplest" wedding ceremony on Tuesday, the couple announced in their respective social media accounts Wednesday.

"A Church Wedding is what we originally planned but we always remind each other that God is sovereign, and that He is in control of everything," Alas said in an Instagram post.



"What's important is our love for each other. Praise God for the gift of love."

The wedding was attended by immediate family members.

"It was the most effortless get together- my brother played the piano, we ordered in food, we drank lots of wine, we dipped our feet in the pool. No frills. It was the simplest celebration, but the most joyful and peaceful one," said Dagdag in her Facebook post.

"I still can’t get over it."