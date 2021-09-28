Boxing: Ancajas trains with Porter at Wild Card

From Jerwin Ancajas' Facebook page

World junior bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas has started training at the famed Wild Card Boxing Gym in Los Angeles as he waits for his next opponent.

Ancajas, who flew to the US over the weekend, reunited with his training partner and former opponent Jonas Sultan at coach Freddie Roach's gym.

The reigning IBF junior bantam king was also able to train with former WBC welterweight champion Shawn Porter.

"Training with Shawn Porter at Jonas Sultan," said Ancajas in a Facebook post.

Porter is set to battle WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford this coming November.

Ancajas himself is expected to make his ring return sometime in November.

The last time he fought was in April when he successfully defended his title against Jonathan Javier Rodriguez via unanimous decision.

