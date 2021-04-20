Boxing: After 7 months in US and title defense, Ancajas glad to return to PH

World champion boxer Jerwin Ancajas and his team, together with Filipino Olympian Eumir Marcial, returned to the Philippines after a lengthy stay in the US.

Ancajas, who successfully defended his IBF junior bantamweight title against Jonathan Javier Rodriguez, was given a warm welcome by the Philippine Navy upon his arrival at Ninoy Aquino International Airport 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

"Unang paglapag, ang sarap agad ng pakiramdam. Ganoon pala ang pakiramdam ng mga OFW, kumportable ka agad pag-uwi mo sa sariling bayan," Ancajas, a Navy reservist, told ABS-CBN News.

Ancajas spent 7 months in the US just to get that title defense, which was postponed a number of times due to the pandemic.

Ancajas was with Marcial, who is reportedly planning to fly to Zamboanga to visit his ailing father before joining the national boxing team in their training camp in New Delhi, India.

MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons, who arranged Marcial’s training with coach Freddie Roach at the Wild Card Gym the past 6 months, said in PhilBoxing.com report that “Eumir’s supposed to go to India on May 7, that’s why he’s coming back.”

“He’ll see his dad then go to this big tournament in India.”

Also with them are boxing coach-manager Joven Jimenez and Ancajas' sparring partner, former contender Jonas Sultan.

Following their arrival at NAIA, the team headed to the Marine Base in Ternate town, Cavite where they will be quarantined based on required COVID protocols.

Ancajas said they underwent rapid testing on Tuesday and will also undergo swab testing soon.

The champion believes he will soon be allowed to join his family at Survival Camp in Magallanes as they already received their COVID-vaccine shots in the US.

Ancajas also thanked Philippine Navy Vice-Admiral Giovanni Bacordo Jr. for organizing the welcome and accommodating his team's stay in Ternate.

