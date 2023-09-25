Gilas Filipinas takes on the Changwon LG Sakers in a tune-up game on September 22, 2023 at the Philsports Arena in Pasig as part of preparations for the upcoming Asian Games. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Gilas Pilipinas is up for a tough task when they open their 19th Asian Games stint in Hangzhou, China.

The Filipino cagers will be locking horns against Bahrain, and head coach Tim Cone expects the matchup to be a challenge for Gilas.

“I think they are going to be a challenge out there,” said the winningest coach in PBA history.

“They are going to pose some problems because they shoot the ball really well. They put a lot of pressure out there. They are not a big team which is unusual for a Middle East team,” added the Ginebra mentor.

“Usually, Middle East teams are really big, but they are a little different, they are quick and they can shoot.”

Led by former Rain or Shine import Wayne Chism, Bahrain is coming off a good showing during the FIBA Pre-Qualifying Tournament in Syria last month. They went undefeated in their five outings en route to booking a spot in next year’s OQT.

In addition, Cone and the whole squad are still waiting for the decision of the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee (HAGOC) regarding the late inclusions of CJ Perez, Chris Ross, Kevin Alas, Marcio Lassiter, and Arvin Tolentino.

Still, Gilas went to work in preparation for their first assignment. The team held a film viewing on Monday and then held practice at the Dongzan Arena Olympic Sports Shop for the second straight time since arriving last Sunday.

The two teams will face off tomorrow at 1:30 PM inside the Zijingang University.

The Nationals will then be completing their Group C assignments when they next face former UCLA guard Tyler Lamb and Thailand on September 28, and the Rondae Hollis-Jefferson-starred Jordan on September 30.



