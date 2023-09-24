Gilas Pilipinas blocks out 'outside noise' for Asiad campaign

Gilas Pilipinas takes on the Changwon LG Sakers in a tune-up game on September 22, 2023 at the Philsports Arena in Pasig as part of preparations for the upcoming Asian Games. Gilas took home the win, 86-81. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Gilas Pilipinas is blocking out all the outside noise to stay focused on their campaign in the Asian Games.

The team has been hounded by eligibility issues as some of their recent additions, including Calvin Abueva, Terrence Romeo, Jason Perkins and Mo Tautuaa were prevented from joining their final 12.

But Scottie Thompson said the team chose to focus on the things they could control.

This, he said, helped them win their lone tuneup game against the Changwon LG Sakers last Friday, 86-81.

"For now we're happy kahit limited time lang at maraming adversities at problemang dumarating. Good thing positive kaming lahat, lahat beterano, alam na ang gagawin," he said.

Taking the place of the quartet are veterans Chris Ross, Kevin Alas, CJ Perez and Arvin Tolentino. Marcio Lassiter was also brought in to replace Roger Pogoy who is still having health issues.

"'Yung outside noise hindi namin iniisip. Pinakaimportante sa amin yung circle namin, yung bonding namin, yung chemistry namin," said Thompson.

For his part, June Mar Fajardo said the adversity they were having is just part of the test they needed to go through.

"Kailangan pa rin nating maglaro sa Asian Games, pagsubok lang ang mga 'yun," said the veteran big man.

He added that if he could still elevate the level of his game compared to his performance in the recent FIBA World Cup, he will do so.

"Kung ano ang pwede kong itulong sa team gagawin ko. Maganda yung sistema ni coach Tim Cone... maganda naman ang pinapractice namin so far."

Also joining the lineup for Gilas are Calvin Oftana, Chris Newsome, Justin Brownlee, Japeth Aguilar, and Ange Kouame.

Gilas is set to play their first game on Sept. 26 against Bahrain.

RELATED VIDEO