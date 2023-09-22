Gilas outlasts LG Sakers in tuneup ahead of Asiad

Gilas Pilipinas following their win against China in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



Gilas Pilipinas foiled South Korean club Changwon LG Sakers, 86-81, during their tuneup game ahead of the 19th Asian Games at Philsports Arena on Friday.

From a 70-all deadlock, the nationals uncorked a 12-5 exchange to gain an 82-75 upperhand against the visitors midway through the fourth period.

But the Koreans fought to within 84-80 with barely three minutes left.

Justin Brownlee then sank a tough shot to keep the nationals ahead before securing the win.

The Gilas lineup for the scrimmage witnessed live by Filipino fans include the team's new additions CJ Perez, Chris Ross, Kevin Alas, Marcio Lassiter and Arvin Tolentino.

Also in the game were June Mar Fajardo, Japeth, Scottie, Justin Brownlee, Ange Kouame, Chris Newsome and Calvin Oftana.

The LG Sakers, meanwhile, was reinforced by Americans Dante Cunningham and Reggie Perry, Egyptian Assem Marei and Filipino player Justin Gutang.

Gilas was supposed to take on the Meralco Bolts last Tuesday at the Inspire Sports Academy in Laguna, but the game was shelved due to the uncertainties regarding the eligibility of Terrence Romeo, Calvin Abueva, Jason Perkins, and Mo Tautuaa.

Gilas is scheduled to fly to Hangzhou on Saturday before playing against Bahrain on Sept. 26, Tuesday.