Filipino boxer Carlo Paalam in action against Aldoms Suguro of Indonesia during the 54kg final match of the 2023 Southeast Asian Games held at Chroy Changvar Convention Center in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on May 14, 2023. Paalam won gold during the match. POC-PSC Media/File.

Filipino boxer Carlo Paalam cruised past Jordan's Mohammad Abu Jajeh in his first match in the 19th Asian Games at the Hangzhou Gymnasium on Tuesday.

Paalam, a silver medalist in the Tokyo Games, claimed a 5-0 unanimous decision over Abu Jajeh in their round-of-32 match of the men's 57kg weight class.

He joins fellow Olympian Eumir Marcial and Mark Ashley Fajardo who also advanced to the next rounds of their respective weight classes.

Paalam will be up against Munarbek Seiitbek Uulu of Kyrgyzstan in the round-of-16 on September 30. Seiitbek received a bye in the first round.

