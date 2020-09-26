Boxing: Why Connecticut bout will be a short one for Casimero opponent

Although world bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero refuses to make predictions, boxing analyst Nissi Icasiano believes Casimero can stop title challenger Duke Micah in 6 rounds.

This, however, does not automatically mean Casimero will just walk over the Ghanaian fighter in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Sunday (Manila time).

First, Icasiano said Casimero will have to adjust tactics since he originally trained for Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue.

"He's compelled to make adjustments, Micah and Naoya Inoue have contrasting styles," Icasiano said.

"Micah offers his own brand of boxing in the ring. Not in the same caliber as Inoue. He's more of a slugger. He's got heavy hands, but not that agile and powerful as Inoue."

Icasiano said the unbeaten Micah will likely stand toe-to-toe with Casimero, using his right hand as his pacer and his left hook to the body to wear down his opponent.

The analyst also cited that the 5-foot-7 Micah is 2 inches taller than Casimero.

This means, Casimero will need to reach out further to damage Micah.

"Micah is a lanky boxer, unlike kay Inoue na virtually identical sila in height," Icasiano said.

Micah, however, lacks lateral movement and will be an easy target for the more experienced Casimero, said Icasiano.

"He moves in one direction, Isang movement lang, paabante lang. He doesn't have the footwork to offset the pesky and awkward style of John Riel Casimero," he said.

"Fearless forecast for me, it's possible that Casimero can wrap it up within 5 to 6 rounds."