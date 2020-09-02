Boxing: Casimero eyes triumphant defense in pay-per-view debut

After months of training for a unification match that didn't happen, WBO bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero is eager to defend his crown in his pay-per-view debut on September 26 in Connecticut.

The Filipino fighter was ready to face Japan's Naoya Inoue, but the COVID-19 pandemic and the Japanese boxer's travel issues postponed the highly-anticipated match.

Instead, Casimero will defend his belt against Ghana's Duke Micah.

"I'm very excited. This is a big show, first time, I'll do my best. This is it," said Casimero.

Micah was similarly excited for the bout, which he considers his big break.

"This is what I've been looking for. I know he's a good boxer, this is what I'm fighting for," he said.

This will be Casimero's first defense of the title that he won in an upset of Zolani Tete in December 2019. -- From a report by Steve Angeles, ABS-CBN News