Blacklist win 9 straight, take down struggling TNC

MANILA—Bren Esports extended their winning streak to 3 after sweeping Onic PH in their Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional league matchup Saturday night.

Bren exacted revenge against a squad that swept them last week.

Taking the Lord and wiping out the entire Onic squad gave the defending world champs more than enough breathing space to take Game 1 within 16 minutes.

It was Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno calling the shots for Bren in Game 2 as his Paquito wrecked havoc to secure the sweep. KarlTzy won the MVP award in Game 2 with a 6-1-6 kill-death-assist card. The match also gives KarlTzy his 100th kill of the season.

The win brought Bren to 5th place with a 4-6 win-loss record, 12 points behind Echo Philippines.

Meanwhile, Blacklist International stretched their winning streak to 9 after sending TNC Pro Team to their fourth straight loss.

Blacklist closed the series with a blowout, only allowing TNC to take four kills in the 16-minute bout. The win kept the defending local champs on top of the league rankings with 23 points.

Rookie John Cedrix “Demonkite” Caranto's X-borg was the star of the show, as RSG reverse-swept Echo 2-1 in a tight matchup.

Demonkite's X-borg exploded with an 9-0-5 kill-death-assist card in Game 2, helping flip the switch towards their favor in the mid-game to equalize. He then repeated this in Game 3.

With the win, RSG remained at third place with 19 points.