Mark J. Terrill, AP

Anthony Davis scored 34 points and LeBron James added 26, as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets 114-108 on Thursday (US time) to take a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference finals.

James also finished with 9 rebounds and 8 assists to go with 11 of 14 from the free-throw line for Los Angeles, which can close out the series on Saturday.

(More details to follow.)