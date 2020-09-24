NBA: Miami's Tyler Herro breaks Dwyane Wade's Heat rookie record

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) celebrates after among a layup against the Boston Celtics during the second half of game four of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena. Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

Tyler Herro rewrote the Miami Heat record books with his electrifying performance in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference finals series against the Boston Celtics.

The 20-year-old rookie out of Kentucky came off the bench to score 37 points, making 14 of his 21 field goals including five of 10 three-pointers.

Miami held on for a 112-109 win, to move to the brink of an NBA finals appearance.

Herro now holds the record for most points scored by a Miami rookie in a game -- a record previously held by franchise icon Dwyane Wade, with 27 points.

Wade had no issues about ceding the record to Herro, as he expressed his admiration for the rookie whom the Heat selected 13th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft.

It was a great record while it lasted 😆 https://t.co/U8Gp7g6SXl — DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 24, 2020

Herro also became only the second player in NBA playoff history to score at least 37 points at 20 years old. The other was Magic Johnson, who memorably had 42 points in Game 6 of the 1980 NBA finals against Philadelphia.

"I feel good about it," Herro said of his performance. "(But) there's a lot of work to be done still. We're up 3-1, and big win for us tonight. Credit to my coaches and teammates, we put a lot of time and effort preparing for Game 4."

"We came out and got the job done," he added.

Herro scored 17 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter, including a layup with under two minutes left that put Miami in control, 107-98.

The rookie also had six rebounds and three assists while playing 36 minutes.

"Just get ready for the next game," Herro said of his mindset. "There's gonna be a lot of adjustments to be made on both ends. Next game is gonna be a big one for us."

