NBA: Miami Heat's Spoelstra says Adebayo will be ready for Game 5

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is not in any danger of missing Game 5 against the Boston Celtics on Friday night.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Thursday that Adebayo is good to go for the possible close-out game of the Eastern Conference Finals and that the apparent left wrist injury he suffered near the end of Game 4 was a non-factor.

"He'll be ready to go," Spoelstra said. "It's a little bit of everything. This is a physical series. He'll be ready to go (Friday)."

The Heat hold a 3-1 series lead.

Adebayo suffered the injury when he got mixed up with Celtics forward Jayson Tatum with just over two minutes remaining in Miami's 112-109 win on Wednesday.

Afterward, the 23-year-old said the wrist was fine.

"Just a wrong turn ... wrong little movement, nothing major," Adebayo said.

Adebayo recorded 20 points and 12 rebounds in Game 4 and is averaging 21.5 points and 11 rebounds in the series.

--Field Level Media