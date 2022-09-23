Photo from WITZ' Facebook page

MANILA - Long-time Team Secret player Riley "WITZ" Go on Friday announced he is looking for a new squad.

In a tweet, WITZ said he is still part of the organization but has been allowed "to explore my options."

"I just want to say thank you to everyone who supported me and are still continuing to support me! I also believe that this isn't the end just yet but the start of something greater, because this time I can show my full potential with pure motivation and genuine passion without any negativities," he said in a post.

WITZ has been part of Team Secret's core roster ever since they were with Bren Esports.

The former professional Counter Strike: Global Offensive player hopped into pro Valorant play with Bren Esports in 2021, on a trial, before being acquired permanently.

WITZ joined Jessie Cristy "JessieVash" Cuyco, Jayvee "Dubstep" Paguirigan,

Jim "BORKUM" Timbreza, and Kevin "Dispenser" Te as the five-man roster became the first Filipinos to secure a slot in Masters: Berlin, but missed the tournament as visa issues hounded them.

The roster signed for Team Secret, as the European-based organization's entry to the Valorant esports scene.

Team Secret eventually secured a slot to compete in Champions: Berlin, qualifying for the playoffs before bowing to eventual champs Acend, but winning the hearts of international fans with their on-stage antics.

The squad -- fondly called "adobo gang" by their fans -- missed out a chance to secure a world championship slot in Turkey.

WITZ is the first player from its core roster to depart from Team Secret, and second overall with the departure of former head coach Gilbert "Gibo" Sales Jr.

Team Secret just notched a slot in the franchised Pacific Leagues to be held next year.

