Home  >  Sports

LOOK: Caloy Yulo bags 2 medals in All Japan Gymnastics tilt

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 23 2021 09:03 PM

 

Filipino Olympian Carlos Yulo has bagged two medals in the 2021 All Japan Senior and Masters Gymnastics Championships.

Yulo won a gold in the Floor Exercise by scoring 15.30 points. He also won a bronze in the vault with 15.00 points.

A Facebook post by his coach Munehiro Kugimiya showed the bemedalled Filipino gymnast holding his prizes.

In his caption, coach Kugimiya said "#revenge the Tokyo" alluding to his ward's heartbreaking performance in the recent Tokyo Olympics.

Yulo narrowly missed a podium finish in the vault, settling for fourth place in Tokyo. He also suffered a shocking early exit in the floor exercise during the Games. 

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more on iWantTFC
Read More:  Caloy Yulo   Gymnastics   2021 All Japan Senior and Masters Gymnastics Championships   Tokyo Olympics  