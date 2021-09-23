Filipino Olympian Carlos Yulo has bagged two medals in the 2021 All Japan Senior and Masters Gymnastics Championships.

Yulo won a gold in the Floor Exercise by scoring 15.30 points. He also won a bronze in the vault with 15.00 points.

A Facebook post by his coach Munehiro Kugimiya showed the bemedalled Filipino gymnast holding his prizes.

In his caption, coach Kugimiya said "#revenge the Tokyo" alluding to his ward's heartbreaking performance in the recent Tokyo Olympics.

Yulo narrowly missed a podium finish in the vault, settling for fourth place in Tokyo. He also suffered a shocking early exit in the floor exercise during the Games.

