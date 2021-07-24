Olympics: Top Pinoy gymnast Yulo reaches vault final, but falters at floor

Carlos Edriel Yulo competes in the vault event of the artistic gymnastics men's qualification during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on July 24, 2021. Loic Venance, AFP

Caloy Yulo clinched a spot in the vault final, but missed out on the floor exercise — the event he was predicted to win a medal in — in Olympic men’s artistic gymnastics on Saturday.

He was projected to give the Philippines its first Olympic gold medal, but Yulo fumbled in the floor exercise, where he was expected to contend, finishing with 13.566 points, dropping him outside the top 40.

Only the top 8 qualify in all apparatus.

He placed sixth overall (17.712) to advance in vault.

Caloy Yulo has started his Olympic campaign at #Tokyo2020. He tallied 14.000 points in rings and 14.712 in vault during the men's qualification.



In parallel bars, Yulo scored 13.466. #Olympics | via @cedrickkbasco pic.twitter.com/HyClWl1jLc — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) July 24, 2021

Yulo, who harvested 7 Southeast Asian Games medals in 2019, was visibly disappointed in his floor routine.

He also missed the cut in the all-around finals after accumulating 79.931 total points, ranking 47th overall in qualifications.

Yulo registered a 14.000 in rings and 13.466 in parallel bars, before a 12.300-point routine in horizontal bar.

He closed his rotation in the pommel horse with 11.833 points.

Yulo will be back in action on August 2, where he will try to still step on the podium, as he competes against Jeahwan Shin of Korea, Artur Davtyan of Armenia, Nikita Nagornyy of Russia, Adem Asil of Turkey, Denis Abliazin of Russia, Caio Souza of Brazil and Ahmet Onder of Turkey.

For breaking news and latest developments on the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, visit https://news.abs-cbn.com/tokyo-olympics

FROM THE ARCHIVES