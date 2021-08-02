Carlos Yulo lands 4th in vault finals to narrowly miss Olympic podium

Carlos Edriel Yulo competes in the vault event of the artistic gymnastics men's qualification during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on July 24, 2021. Loic Venance, AFP

Top Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo bade goodbye to the Tokyo Olympics without a medal after settling for 4th place in the men’s vault finals on Monday.

Yulo was hoping to redeem himself from a shocking early exit in the floor exercise last week in the vault competition. He, however, only tallied an average score of 14.716, short for at least third-place finish.

Yulo clinched a spot in the vault final last July 25, but missed out on the floor exercise — the event he was predicted to win a medal in.

He placed sixth overall (14.712) to advance in vault with only top 8 performers in all apparatus advanced in the finals.

He was projected to give the Philippines its first Olympic gold medal, but Yulo fumbled in the floor exercise, where he was expected to contend, finishing with 13.566 points, dropping him outside the top 40.

Prior to the Olympic Games, Yulo won seven medals, highlighted by two golds, in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in Manila.

He booked an Olympic berth in 2019 when he became the world champion in the floor exercise in Stuttgart.

