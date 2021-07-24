‘Laban lang, Caloy!’ Twitter shows gymnast Yulo love after shock exit in floor event

Carlos Yulo occupies the top Twitter trend after the men's qualification in gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympics. ABS-CBN News

Messages of support and motivation for top Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo poured in on social media, as he topped the Twitter trending list on Saturday, just after his shocking exit in the floor exercise at the Tokyo Olympics.

Filipino fans were quick to console Yulo, who was visibly disappointed in his floor routine, after fumbling in the event he was predicted to win a medal at the Games.

“That was a major heartbreak but that’s also a major redirection. Fight, Caloy! Fight! You’re still a world champion and you’ve got a long way to go,” one netizen tweeted.

He was projected to give the Philippines its first Olympic gold medal, but Yulo only finished with 13.566 points in floor, dropping him outside the top 40. Only the top 8 qualify in all apparatus.

Yulo, however, clinched a spot in the vault final, placing sixth overall (17.712) to advance.

Netizens still believe Yulo can take an Olympic medal in Japan on August 2.

“Keep the faith, Caloy!!! We’re here for you until the end! LABAN LANG!” another Pinoy supporter said.

Meanwhile, some fans are looking forward to the 2024 Paris Olympics, where they feel Yulo will bounce back.

Yulo will be back in action on August 2, where he will try to still step on the podium, as he competes against Jeahwan Shin of Korea, Artur Davtyan of Armenia, Nikita Nagornyy and Denis Abliazin of Russia, Adem Asil and Ahmet Onder of Turkey, and Caio Souza of Brazil.

