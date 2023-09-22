Brownlee is like our 'kodigo,' says Gilas coach Tim Cone

Gilas Pilipinas' Justin Brownlee tries to get past the South Korean defense during their tune-up game at the PhilSports Arena on Friday. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Gilas Pilipinas interim head coach Tim Cone was pleased with the way his team performed against South Korean club Changwon LG Sakers despite having limited practice time ahead of the 19th Asian Games.

Although there is still room for improvement, Cone said the nationals were able to move the ball well while beating the visiting team, 86-81, during their scrimmage at the PhilSports Arena on Friday.

The South Koreans managed to pull to within 84-80, but Justin Brownlee came to the rescue and buried a tough shot with 1:34 remaining to stop the LG Sakers.

"Of course we have a great closer in Justin. He's like our 'kodigo'... We always rely on him," said Cone following their victory.

"We can always go to him, he's our closer and if we need that bucket down the stretch, we know we can go to him."

Brownlee, who is recovering from a foot surgery, finished with 19 points.

Cone admitted the naturalized player has yet to get into competition shape since it was his first real game for Gilas since the operation.

"Justin was a little tired, it's his first game since his surgery so I probably overplayed him," said the coach.

He added that they are not yet done with their preparations since they only played one tune-up.

"You can't judge a team in one game, whether good or bad," he said. "We just want to see if we can defend and no. 2, move the ball. So those two things I thought we did really well."