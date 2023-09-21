Margielyn Didal celebrates after winning the gold medal at the skating event in the 2019 SEA Games. File photo. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Skateboarder Margielyn Didal got sidelined by a fractured ankle over a year ago and continues to make progress in a bid to retain her title in the 19th Asian Games.

"I was forced to stop 11 months ago because of my injury. As of now, I’m focused on my recovery to regain my confidence and get comfy with my board," said Didal, who arrived in Guangzhou Wednesday and stayed at the Athletes Village.

She was designated the country’s flag-bearer with pole vaulter EJ Obiena in the opening ceremony on Saturday at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium.

Didal’s victory in the women street event during the 2018 edition of the Games in Indonesia contributed to the four-gold collection of Team Philippines back then that included the individual triumphs of golfer Yuka Saso and Hidilyn Diaz of weightlifting.

Saso also spearheaded the women’s team gold with Bianca Pagdanganan and Lois Kaye Go. Didal went through surgery on her fractured left ankle she sustained during the Red Bull Stake Levels tourney last year in Brazil.

"We trained in Thailand before coming here. My goal is to make it to the finals. From there, I’ll try to get to the podium," said Didal.

The participation of the 396 Filipino athletes from 40 sports here is backed by the Philippine Sports Commission.

The 24-year-old Cebuana bagged two golds during the Philippine hosting of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games held in Tagaytay City.