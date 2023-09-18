Didal, Obiena to serve as flag bearers for Asian Games opening

A composite photo of skateboarder Margielyn Didal and pole vaulter EJ Obiena. The two Olympians will lead the Philippine delegation during the opening ceremonies of the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. John G. Mabanglo and Hotli Simanjuntak, EPA-EFE.

MANILA -- Tokyo Olympians Margielyn Didal and EJ Obiena will be the Philippines' flag-bearers for the opening ceremonies of the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino made the announcement on Monday, during the send-off for Asian Games-bound athletes at the Philippine International Convention Center.

Didal won skateboarding gold in the 2018 Asiad in Indonesia, while Obiena will be coming in as the favorite to top the podium in men's pole vault.

The opening ceremonies will be held on September 23 at the Hangzhou Sports Park Stadium. The Philippines will send 395 athletes who will compete in 37 sports in the Asian Games, with Rep. Richard Gomez of fencing as the chef de mission.

Some members of Team Philippines have already arrived in China, with competitions in football, volleyball, rowing, and sailing set to start ahead of the opening ceremonies. -- From a report by Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News

