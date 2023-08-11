Aguilar, Caringal named deputy CDMs to Hangzhou Asian Games

The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) has named wrestling’s Alvin Aguilar and volleyball’s Donaldo Caringal as deputy chefs de mission to the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

POC president Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino announced on Tuesday the appointments of Aguilar, president of the Wrestling Association of the Philippines, and Caringal, secretary-general of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation.

Tolentino said the two additional slots for deputy CDM was offered to the POC by the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee.

They join sepak takraw head Karen Tanchanco-Caballero and ice skating chief Nikki Cheng as deputies to chef de mission Rep. Richard Gomez of fencing and modern pentathlon.

“The task of the CDM’s office in Hangzhou is not an easy one, considering the size of our delegation and the competition venues,” Tolentino said.

The Asian Games are slated to kick off in 42 days.

Team Philippines is composed of 395 athletes who will compete in 37 sports.

Hangzhou, the third Chinese city to host the games after Beijing (1990) and Guangzhou (2010), is hosting 37 sports with the competitions spread over 44 venues primarily at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Expo Center and in Deqing, Jinhua, Ningbo, Shaoxing and Wenzhou.