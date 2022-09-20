PVL: 4 teams name imports for reinforced conference

Photos from social media accounts of Army Lady Troopers, Cignal HD Spikers, PLDT High Speed Hitters and F2 Logistics Cargo Movers

MANILA – Four of the Premier Volleyball League teams have revealed their reinforcements for the upcoming conference of the pro league in the Philippines.

Through their social media accounts, the Army Lady Troopers, Cignal HD Spikers, PLDT High Speed Hitters, and F2 Logistics Cargo Movers named their imports for the PVL Reinforced Conference.

The Lady Troopers will be bannered by Canadian wing spiker Laura Condotta when they return in the hard court.

Condotta suited up for the Canadian national team in several beach volleyball tournaments and has played in professional leagues in Switzerland and Cyprus.

The HD Spikers are bringing in Tai Bierria who played for Memphis University and New Mexico University in the US NCAA.

The 6 foot 1 spiker will take her talents to the Philippines after her stint in Finland and France.

The High Speed Hitters, meanwhile, will get the service of tall Russian athlete Elina Savkina-Samoilenko, who has been playing in various pro leagues abroad already.

She has played in Russia, France, and Turkey.

The Cargo Movers are getting a big boost, too, when they parade two familiar faces in their lineup in the much-anticipated return of the team in the PVL.

Kalei Mau will finally be suiting up for the team again and will share the scoring load with the team’s import, Lindsay Stalzer.

Stalzer is not new to the team as she already played with F2 in the semi-pro league Philippine Superliga.

The reinforced conference will begin on October 8, featuring nine teams.