PVL: PetroGazz unveils Lindsey Vander Weide as import

MANILA, Philippines -- The PetroGazz Angels have tapped outside hitter Lindsey Vander Weide as their import for the upcoming Reinforced Conference of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

The Angels made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.

Vander Weide, 24, played collegiate volleyball for University of Oregon. She was twice named a third-team All-American, including in her senior year in 2018. She finished her career as Oregon's No. 4 all-time scorer, with 1,687 points. She was also No. 5 in total attacks (3,985), No. 6 in both kills (1,447) and digs (1,242) and No. 9 in service aces (108).

The 6-foot-3 outside hitter had previous stints with Neptunes de Nantes Volley-Ball in France, Békéscsabai Röplabda SE in Hungary, and AEK Athens in Greece.

The Gazz Angels finished sixth in the PVL Invitational Conference, but were second-placers in the Open Conference earlier this year. PetroGazz won the 2019 edition of the Reinforced Conference behind a pair of prolific imports in Wilma Salas and Janisa Johnson.

RELATED VIDEO: