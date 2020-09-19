NBA: Emphatic win for LeBron, Lakers to start West finals

LeBron James had 15 points and 12 assists in the Lakers' convincing Game 1 victory. Mark J. Terrill, AP

Opening a playoff series with a win had eluded these Los Angeles Lakers entering their duel with the Denver Nuggets.

Well rested and knowing what's at stake, Anthony Davis and the Lakers finally got off to the perfect start.

Davis tallied 37 points and 10 rebounds, and Los Angeles began the second quarter hot and stayed that way the rest of the night en route to a 126-114 victory over Denver on Friday (US time) in the Western Conference finals.

LeBron James added 15 points and 12 assists, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 18 points for Los Angeles, which won a Game 1 for the first time in these playoffs.

Game 2 is on Sunday.

Denver was ahead 38-36 to open the second quarter when the Lakers went on a 17-1 run to take a 14-point lead. The Nuggets didn't score a field goal in the quarter until the 6:50 mark.

The bounce in the Lakers' step can be attributed to their weeklong layoff after they dispatched Houston in 5 games in the previous series.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets were just 2 days removed from finishing off the Los Angeles Clippers in the West semifinals, their second straight series that went the 7-game distance.

When the Lakers' lead ballooned to the mid-20s in the third quarter, Nuggets coach Mike Malone pulled his stars.

Nikola Jokic finished with 21 points, as did Jamal Murray, although both struggled with foul trouble.

Dwight Howard had 13 points, 2 steals and 2 blocks for the Lakers, who finished with 33 assists on 44 field goals.

Los Angeles, which also shot 44 of 83 from the floor (53%), lost to start its series against Portland in the first round and Houston in the conference semifinals before the Lakers went on to win 4 straight to close both out.