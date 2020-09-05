NBA: LeBron, Lakers fall to Rockets to open West semis

LeBron James and the Lakers had no answer for James Harden in Game 1 of their semifinals series. Ashley Landis, AP

James Harden scored 36 points, and Eric Gordon led a 4th quarter surge, as the Houston Rockets, just 2 days after finishing a 7-game first-round series, routed the Los Angeles Lakers 112-97 to start their Western Conference semifinals on Friday (US time).

The Rockets were in control for most of the game and took an 85-79 lead into the fourth quarter.

That's when Gordon took over, scoring 11 points in a 16-3 run that put Houston up 101-82, as Los Angeles fell by the wayside.

Russell Westbrook finished with 24 points and 9 rebounds, while Gordon added 23.

Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 25 points, 14 rebounds and 3 steals, while LeBron James contributed 20 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists.

The Lakers, who shot decently from behind the arc against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round, couldn't find their mark against Houston, making just 11-of-38 3-point attempts (28.9%).

Houston was 14 of 39 from downtown (35.9%)