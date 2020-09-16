NBA: No-quit Nuggets oust Clippers in upset, face Lakers in West finals

Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets are advancing to the Western Conference finals where LeBron James and the Lakers await. Mark J. Terrill, AP

Jamal Murray scored 40 points, and Nikola Jokic tallied a monster triple-double, as the Denver Nuggets lived up to their never-say-die reputation to upset the Los Angeles Clippers 104-89 on Tuesday (US time) for a stunning 7-game series win in the Western Conference semifinals.

Jokic stuffed the stat sheet with 16 points, 22 rebounds, 13 assists, 2 steals and 3 blocks for Denver, which, like it did in the first round against Utah, came back from another 1-3 deficit to survive.

No team had accomplished that feat in back-to-back series before Denver.

This time, the prize is much bigger -- a date with LeBron James and the West top seed Los Angeles Lakers for a spot in the 2020 NBA Finals.

The Clippers had been hyped as title contenders and a Western showdown with city rivals the Lakers had appeared a foregone conclusion.

But Kawhi Leonard and crew ran into a hungrier, more disciplined Denver team centered around superstar big man Jokic, as the Clippers' dreams of reaching a first conference finals remained just that.

Denver trailed by as many as 12 points in the first half and was behind 61-54 early in the third quarter, when the Nuggets launched a 28-13 run to go up 82-74 heading into the fourth.

The Clippers never recovered.

They went without a field goal for more than 7 minutes to start the fourth quarter, and when JaMychal Green made a dunk to stop the drought it was clear the Clippers didn't have any fight left in them.

In all, Los Angeles scored just 33 points in the second half.

Montrezl Harrell, the league's Sixth Man of the Year recipient, finished with 20 points to lead the Clippers, who saw superstars Leonard and Paul George struggle to shoot.

Leonard was just 6 of 22 from the floor for a playoffs low 14 points, while George shot 4 of 16, including 2 of 11 from 3-point territory, for 10 points.