WATCH: Lakers back in West finals after routing Rockets

The Los Angeles Lakers made sure to take care of business in Game 5, as they dominated the Houston Rockets to close out their series.

Behind another superb performance from LeBron James, the Lakers seized a 119-96 victory to make it to the conference finals for the first time in 10 years.

James had 29 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists. But it was a complete team effort, as five other Lakers reached double figures including Anthony Davis who had 13 points, 11 boards, and four dimes.

The Lakers are now waiting for the winner of the other Western Conference semis series between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers currently lead the best-of-seven series, 3-2.